Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TRX) Shares Down 6.5%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 1,091,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 351,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

