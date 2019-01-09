Tapestry Inc (TPR) Holdings Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,408 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $5,681,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 53,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

