Target (TGT) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $69.61 on Monday. Target has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 19,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $229,000. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $359,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,926.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.