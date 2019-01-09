Tc Pipelines (TRP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “TransCanada is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. Its portfolio includes around C$36 billion of accretive growth projects to be placed into service through 2023. Of this, projects worth approximately C$10 billion are expected to come online by early 2019. Moreover, TransCanada's dividend appears to be highly secure, largely due to the stable cash flow that the company's long-term contracts provide. However, extensive delays and cost overruns on various projects are expected to take a toll on TransCanada’s financial strength. Moreover, the massive debt load of the company restricts its financial flexibility and limits growth. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated an average rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tc Pipelines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.