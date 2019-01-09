TD Securities Analysts Give Shaw Communications (SJR.B) a C$34.00 Price Target

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) received a C$34.00 price target from TD Securities in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

SJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.10.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:SJR.B opened at C$25.48 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$24.31 and a 12 month high of C$30.44.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.