TD Securities Upgrades Range Resources (RRC) to Buy

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Range Resources by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.