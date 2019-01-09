Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 43.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,563,000 after purchasing an additional 734,596 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,510,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

