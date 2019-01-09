Teachers Advisors LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $219,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $221,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

