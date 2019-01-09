Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 121,547 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,547 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Copa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,165,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,735,000 after purchasing an additional 253,414 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Copa by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,057,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 136,813 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Copa by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 982,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after purchasing an additional 130,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,594,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Copa by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 619,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE CPA opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). Copa had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Copa to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-121547-shares-of-copa-holdings-s-a-cpa.html.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.