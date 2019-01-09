TearLab (TEAR) and OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Head to Head Contrast

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TearLab has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab -22.03% N/A -38.48% OraSure Technologies 9.49% 6.58% 5.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TearLab and OraSure Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $27.12 million 0.04 -$16.10 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $167.06 million 4.31 $30.94 million $0.51 23.02

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TearLab and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A OraSure Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.43%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than TearLab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats TearLab on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, GenoFIND, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

