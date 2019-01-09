Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,132. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

In other Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $107,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/tekla-healthcare-opportunities-fund-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-11-thq.html.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.