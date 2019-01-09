Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Shares of GIM stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

