Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of TME opened at $13.00 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

