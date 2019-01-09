Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Trading Down 6.6%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 683,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 954,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $76.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.84.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 937.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 391,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,200,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 367,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 249,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Trading Down 6.6%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-ttph-trading-down-6-6.html.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.