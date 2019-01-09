Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Stake Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,795.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $53,962. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

