The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the second quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Providence Service by 98.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in The Providence Service by 35.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Providence Service by 13.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

PRSC opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.87.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $421.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

