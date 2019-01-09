The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ultimate Software provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Ultimate Software is gaining from increasing demand for HCM solutions, traction in mid & strategic markets, expanding customer base and impressive customer retention rates.Further, robust traction of UltiPro solutions including UltiPro Workforce Management and UltiPro Benefits Prime is a tailwind. However, intensifying competition in the HCM market could lead to pricing pressure and affect Ultimate Software’s margins. Further, higher operating expenses primarily owing to an increase in headcount and marketing spending is a major concern. This apart, the ongoing trend to invest more in cloud solutions exposes Ultimate Software to the risk of losing existing enterprise customers, can adversely impact its top-line performance, especially in the near term.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Ultimate Software Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.33.

ULTI opened at $259.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1-year low of $207.02 and a 1-year high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total value of $131,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

