TheStreet Lowers Ducommun (DCO) to C

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

DCO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ducommun from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $413.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,945 shares of company stock worth $252,997 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 215.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 49.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.