TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,854 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,750. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

