TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,860 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,899,000. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 629,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 307,848 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 238,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,683,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director University Yale sold 296,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $11,775,569.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,253 shares of company stock valued at $51,568,747. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

