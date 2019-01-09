TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 647,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,006,000 after purchasing an additional 177,637 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 145.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 253,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.55 million. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

