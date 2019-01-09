TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TIER REIT were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TIER stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. TIER REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.97.
TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIER. Zacks Investment Research raised TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.
TIER REIT Company Profile
TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.
