Tilray (TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $83.26

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.13, but opened at $83.26. Tilray shares last traded at $83.71, with a volume of 92079 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Tilray from $62.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. Tilray’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $27,240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $6,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $2,872,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

