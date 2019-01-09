Timkensteel (TMST) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 316,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 9.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

