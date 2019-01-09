Titcoin (TIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,913.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Titcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Titcoin has a market cap of $22,913.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.03940361 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.02083997 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00057578 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003267 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 62,943,937 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

