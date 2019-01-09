TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Lifted by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,736 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $62.50 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 7,931,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,252. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

