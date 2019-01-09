TowneBank (TOWN) Downgraded to “Mkt Perform” at Raymond James

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get TowneBank alerts:

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $25.41 on Monday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,624,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,513,000 after purchasing an additional 149,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,624,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,513,000 after purchasing an additional 149,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,515,000 after purchasing an additional 164,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,700,000 after purchasing an additional 479,948 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.