TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) and OHA Investment (OHAI) Critical Comparison

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TPG Specialty Lending and OHA Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Specialty Lending 0 0 7 0 3.00 OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than OHA Investment.

Dividends

TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of OHA Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHA Investment has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Specialty Lending and OHA Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Specialty Lending 55.73% 12.21% 6.64% OHA Investment -22.85% 2.10% 0.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG Specialty Lending and OHA Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Specialty Lending $210.90 million 5.97 $120.25 million $2.00 9.63 OHA Investment $10.27 million 2.38 -$31.10 million N/A N/A

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than OHA Investment.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats OHA Investment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

About OHA Investment

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.