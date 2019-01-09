Traders Buy Deere & Company (DE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $139.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.46 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Deere & Company had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Deere & Company traded down ($2.59) for the day and closed at $154.33

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Cfra set a $158.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

