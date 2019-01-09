Traders Buy Large Volume of Estee Lauder Companies Put Options (EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,688 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 634% compared to the average daily volume of 366 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of EL stock opened at $132.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $693,340.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,053,059.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,713.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,510 shares of company stock valued at $44,856,835. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after buying an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,400,000 after buying an additional 701,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,543,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

