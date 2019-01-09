Traders Buy Large Volume of Seritage Growth Properties Call Options (SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,104% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

SRG opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.47. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 29.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

In other news, insider James Edwin Bry sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $126,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,660,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,660,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,353 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 37.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 44.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 211 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 37.5 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

