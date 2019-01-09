Traders Buy NextEra Energy (NEE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $96.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.62 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NextEra Energy had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded down ($0.75) for the day and closed at $172.79

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $836,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,598 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,013. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

