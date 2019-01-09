Traders Buy Shares of Bank of America (BAC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on weakness during trading on Monday. $284.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $181.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $103.12 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bank of America had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Bank of America traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $25.56

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.51.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/traders-buy-shares-of-bank-of-america-bac-on-weakness.html.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.