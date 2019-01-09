Traders Buy Shares of Foot Locker (FL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $53.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.47 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Foot Locker had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Foot Locker traded down ($0.46) for the day and closed at $56.32

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.05.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $832,934. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Foot Locker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Foot Locker by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of Foot Locker (FL) on Weakness” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/traders-buy-shares-of-foot-locker-fl-on-weakness.html.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.