Traders Purchase Large Volume of NeXt Innovation Put Options (GSVC)

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 544 put options on the company. This is an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeXt Innovation in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeXt Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of GSVC stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. NeXt Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NeXt Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology.

