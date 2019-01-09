Traders Purchase Large Volume of Varian Medical Systems Call Options (VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,067% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $101,602.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $308,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,281 shares in the company, valued at $361,467.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $1,007,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,848,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,371,000 after purchasing an additional 106,728 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,591,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,902,000 after purchasing an additional 130,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,202,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 725,193 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Shares of VAR opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

