Traders Sell Boeing (BA) on Strength (BA)

Traders sold shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $339.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $427.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.15 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Boeing had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Boeing traded up $3.30 for the day and closed at $343.83

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

The firm has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $101,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 159.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $139,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

