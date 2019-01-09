Traders Sell iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) on Strength (EFAV)

Traders sold shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $22.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.12 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF traded up $0.57 for the day and closed at $68.60

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/traders-sell-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-efav-on-strength-efav.html.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.