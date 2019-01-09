Traders Sell Netflix (NFLX) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on strength during trading hours on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $375.00. $1,463.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,540.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.65 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Netflix had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Netflix traded up $17.77 for the day and closed at $315.34

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura set a $370.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.04.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $166,868.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.86, for a total value of $337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,014 shares of company stock valued at $84,642,560. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $62,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,021.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 225.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

