Traders Sell Shares of Accenture (ACN) on Strength (ACN)

Traders sold shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $54.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $118.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.34 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Accenture had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Accenture traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $141.56

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $5,115,265.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,767,533.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,152 shares of company stock worth $13,318,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $205,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Accenture by 164.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

