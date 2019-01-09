Traders Sell Shares of salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $281.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $344.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.81 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, salesforce.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded up $3.50 for the day and closed at $145.72Specifically, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $20,976,845.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,179,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,688,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $29,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,014.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,906 shares of company stock worth $67,837,199. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 323.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

