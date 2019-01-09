TransEnterix (TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.39. TransEnterix shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 4185812 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRXC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 2850.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,575,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,149,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,212,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

