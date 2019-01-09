TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,055,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,039,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 359,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,484,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter.

THS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 670,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

