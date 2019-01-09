Trevali Mining (TV) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) has been assigned a C$0.80 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s current price.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.12.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:TV traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,732. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.121481481481481 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.