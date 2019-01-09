Triangles (TRI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Triangles has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00019223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Triangles has a market capitalization of $99,533.00 and $22.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00028174 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004358 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00030410 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00133286 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Triangles Profile

Triangles (CRYPTO:TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 128,271 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri. The official website for Triangles is info.triangles.technology.

Triangles Coin Trading

Triangles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

