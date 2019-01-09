TRON Reaches One Day Volume of $322.69 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, TRON has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $322.69 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bibox, Gate.io and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.02153666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00162823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00227605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024779 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000603 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,243,733,074 coins and its circulating supply is 66,644,521,419 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kryptono, Mercatox, Tokenomy, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, Zebpay, YoBit, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Rfinex, CoinEx, IDAX, OKEx, Koinex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Tidex, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Livecoin, Hotbit, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Liquid, Binance, LBank, OEX, WazirX, Bitbns, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, BitForex, Exrates, Neraex, Bithumb, Bit-Z, IDCM, CoinEgg, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Allcoin, DigiFinex, Coindeal, Braziliex, LATOKEN, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, DDEX, Liqui, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, RightBTC, Ovis, Fatbtc, Coinrail and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

