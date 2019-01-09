True Nature (TNTY) & Novume Solutions (NVMM) Critical Survey

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Novume Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of True Nature shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of Novume Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novume Solutions and True Nature, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novume Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novume Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 705.08%. Given Novume Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Novume Solutions is more favorable than True Nature.

Profitability

This table compares Novume Solutions and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novume Solutions -14.30% -276.82% -35.27% True Nature N/A N/A -21,527.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novume Solutions and True Nature’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novume Solutions $22.13 million 0.50 -$5.04 million N/A N/A True Nature N/A N/A -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

True Nature has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novume Solutions.

Summary

Novume Solutions beats True Nature on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novume Solutions

Novume Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors. The company also provides risk mitigation and crisis management services comprising predictive intelligence, business continuity, risk assessment, crisis management and communications, emergency and cyber incident response, behavioral risk and threat assessment, and workplace violence prevention. In addition, it offers BERTHA, a behavioral risk and threat assessment program, to identify early warning signs that may be exhibited by an individual before they are on a path to violence. Further, the company provides specialty staffing services, which include specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and various group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Additionally, it offers compensation assessments, program maturity effectiveness, event impact management reviews, and IT resiliency and critical supply analyses services; and automated traffic safety enforcement solutions, including speed, red light, and move-over and distracted driving camera systems, as well as citation management software and secure electronic evidence storage systems. Novume Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

