Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Has $1.26 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A decreased its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 551.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWDP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. 396,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,646. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DWDP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

