Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. 915,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,662,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

