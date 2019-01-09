Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $128,000.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.49. 4,453,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,803,375. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a $1.4354 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

